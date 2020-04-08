Ayana Contreras Shares Uplifting Soul For Stay-At-Home Times

Ayana Contreras is the host of Vocalo’s Reclaimed Soul.

This week, she shares uplifting Soulful tunes to keep us warm during these times of isolation.

Leon Ware – What’s Your Name

First up is one of my favorites: it’s by Leon Ware, maybe best known for writing the song, “I wanna Be Where You Are,” popularized by the Jackson Five.

This is his original called, “What’s Your Name?”

Geraldine Hunt – You Brought Joy

Basically everyone at Chicago Public Media has been working from home, right alongside so many of you, and we still want to deliver the music and entertainment and information that keeps you guys going. Because it keeps us going too.

Right now, since I’m at home and I can play whatever I like, I’m gonna play this song by Geraldine Hunt with production by Leroy Hutson, from his days back in Chicago, it’s “You Brought Joy.”

Gerald Dickerson – Heaven and Earth

Coming up right now, this is also local music by an under-sung, I guess you could say, songwriter you wrote a lot of amazing work with folks like Donny Hathaway. This is Gerald Dickerson with one of his few solo recordings. This is a little song called “Heaven and Earth.”

And for those of you who wonder, Reclaimed Soul is really strictly records from my own personal collection from my collection to you. Since this particular program is being recorded at my home it’s hospitality through recordings. That’s what’s going on right now. So without further ado, this is one that I hardly ever take out – it only stays at home – it is a deep cut from Mr. Gerald Dickerson.

I’m Ayana Contreras, host of Reclaimed Soul right here on Vocalo. And in these times there’s nothing better than music to heal your soul.

Listen to Reclaimed Soul, right here on Vocalo every Thursday night at 8pm and every Sunday morning at 8am. Remember, we’re all in this together.