Playlist: Celebrating Curtis Mayfield’s Musical Activism …

On this day, Curtis Mayfield would have turned 78 years old, and we have made a playlist to celebrate his life, his music and his politically-conscious art.

The Chicago soul legend Curtis Mayfield became well known for his overt themes of political action and addressing social injustice with his music. Behind every horn section, syncopated beats or guitar solo, Mayfield shined a spotlight on the issues affecting black America during the Civil Rights Movement. Mayfield never stopped bringing awareness to the social unrest and systemic injustice that exist inherently within the United States.

On the 78th anniversary of his birth here in Chicago, we have a compiled a list of his most memorable protest music that remains poignantly and devastatingly relevant to this day.

Take a listen to our playlist below, courtesy of Ayana Contreras, host of Reclaimed Soul.

Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens