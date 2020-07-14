Vocalo Radio

July New Music Monday: Honorable Mentions

July 14, 2020

Digital Honorable Mentions

We can’t pick every single song submission we hear for on-air play… but we know they deserve a shoutout.

Here are songs we dug during our music meetings and feel they deserve an honorable mention.

 

Elijah Jamal – “Situation-Ship”
Twitter | Instagram

 

Cordoba – “Factory”
Twitter | Instagram

 

Mc Longshot – “I’m Saying”
Twitter | Instagram

 

Fior – “Make Me”
Instagram

 

Da$Htone – “Someday feat. Alma Cook & Ethan Butler”
Twitter | Instagram

 

Ridgio – “Have You Ever”
Twitter | Instagram

 

Knot Them – “Everytime You Go”
Twitter | Instagram

 

Pat Battle – “Karen”
Twitter | Instagram

Check out all of this month’s honorees, as well as those from previous months, here:

Submit Your Music At: vocalo.org/localmusic

