July New Music Monday: Honorable Mentions
Written by Vocalo Radio on July 14, 2020
We can’t pick every single song submission we hear for on-air play… but we know they deserve a shoutout.
Here are songs we dug during our music meetings and feel they deserve an honorable mention.
Elijah Jamal – “Situation-Ship”
Twitter | Instagram
Cordoba – “Factory”
Twitter | Instagram
Mc Longshot – “I’m Saying”
Twitter | Instagram
Fior – “Make Me”
Instagram
Da$Htone – “Someday feat. Alma Cook & Ethan Butler”
Twitter | Instagram
Ridgio – “Have You Ever”
Twitter | Instagram
Knot Them – “Everytime You Go”
Twitter | Instagram
Pat Battle – “Karen”
Twitter | Instagram
Check out all of this month’s honorees, as well as those from previous months, here:
Submit Your Music At: vocalo.org/localmusic
