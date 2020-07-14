July New Music Monday: Honorable Mentions

We can’t pick every single song submission we hear for on-air play… but we know they deserve a shoutout.

Here are songs we dug during our music meetings and feel they deserve an honorable mention.

Elijah Jamal – “Situation-Ship”

Twitter | Instagram

Cordoba – “Factory”

Twitter | Instagram



Mc Longshot – “I’m Saying”

Twitter | Instagram



Fior – “Make Me”

Instagram



Da$Htone – “Someday feat. Alma Cook & Ethan Butler”

Twitter | Instagram



Ridgio – “Have You Ever”

Twitter | Instagram



Knot Them – “Everytime You Go”

Twitter | Instagram



Pat Battle – “Karen”

Twitter | Instagram



Check out all of this month’s honorees, as well as those from previous months, here:

Submit Your Music At: vocalo.org/localmusic