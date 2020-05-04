May New Music Monday: Honorable Mentions
Written by Vocalo Radio on May 4, 2020
We can’t pick every single song submission we hear for on-air play… but we know they deserve a shoutout.
Here are songs we dug during our music meetings and feel they deserve an honorable mention.
Check out all our honorable mentions from our local submissions for the last two month!
LeSage.Williams – Bronzeville Blues
Twitter | Instagram
Emcee Monte – Bringin’ Classic Back
Twitter | Instagram
Blake Saint David – every day
Twitter | Instagram
2KNato – RonaTeam
Twitter | Instagram
JAMS The Flava Child – 1 AM
Twitter | Instagram
Joslyn Marie – Be Strong
Twitter | Instagram
Nate Barksdale – Higher
Twitter | Instagram
Brick L – Look For Me
Twitter | Instagram
Submit Your Music At: vocalo.org/localmusic
Tagged as 1 am 2knato be strong blake saint david brick l bringin' classic back bronzeville blues digital honorable mentions digital honorees emcee Monte every day higher honorable mentions jams the flava child joslyn marie leSage.williams look for me may nate barksdale new music new music monday ronateam