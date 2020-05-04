Vocalo Radio

May New Music Monday: Honorable Mentions

Written by on May 4, 2020

May Digital Honorable Mentions.png

We can’t pick every single song submission we hear for on-air play… but we know they deserve a shoutout.

Here are songs we dug during our music meetings and feel they deserve an honorable mention.

Check out all our honorable mentions from our local submissions for the last two month!

LeSage.Williams – Bronzeville Blues
Twitter | Instagram

Emcee Monte – Bringin’ Classic Back
Twitter | Instagram

Blake Saint David – every day
Twitter | Instagram

2KNato – RonaTeam
Twitter | Instagram

JAMS The Flava Child – 1 AM
Twitter | Instagram

Joslyn Marie – Be Strong
Twitter | Instagram

Nate Barksdale – Higher
Twitter | Instagram

Brick L – Look For Me
Twitter | Instagram

Submit Your Music At: vocalo.org/localmusic

