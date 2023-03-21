Vocalo Radio

Poised To Break Through: March 2023

Written by on March 21, 2023

Pictured above: Idealraps, photo courtesy of the artist.

Looking for some new underground artists to get into? We’ve got you covered with March’s “Poised to Break Through” playlist update, featuring some new artists to tap in with.

March’s “Poised To Break Through” playlist update is here and ready to introduce you to new artists making underground tracks you need to hear. This month’s refresh features Ridgio, July, Bordegga, Geno Pacino and more…

Introduction written by Omi Salisbury

