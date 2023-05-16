Poised To Break Through: May 2023

Pictured above: Myron Laban, photo courtesy of the artist.

Looking for new music? Vocalo’s “Poised To Break Through” playlist is here to help spruce up your playlists with new music flying under the radar.

This month’s “Poised To Break Through” playlist brings you some new sounds to grow your music library. Discover new music from artists like Blake Hawthorne, Bimi, Azizz, Myron Laban, KNOT THEM and so many more. Listen to the May “Poised To Break Through” picks on Spotify below…

Written by Joshua X. Miller

