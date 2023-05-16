Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

Poised To Break Through: May 2023

Written by on May 16, 2023

Pictured above: Myron Laban, photo courtesy of the artist.

Looking for new music? Vocalo’s “Poised To Break Through” playlist is here to help spruce up your playlists with new music flying under the radar. 

This month’s “Poised To Break Through” playlist brings you some new sounds to grow your music library. Discover new music from artists like Blake Hawthorne, Bimi, Azizz, Myron Laban, KNOT THEM and so many more. Listen to the May “Poised To Break Through” picks on Spotify below…

Written by Joshua X. Miller

More from Vocalo:

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like

NPR Music Announces 2023 Tiny Desk Contest Winner

May 16, 2023

Inside The Arena During Brandon Johnson’s Mayoral Inauguration

May 15, 2023

The Reel Critic Speaks With The Cast Of ‘About My Father’

May 12, 2023

Continue reading

Next post

NPR Music Announces 2023 Tiny Desk Contest Winner

Thumbnail
Previous post

Inside The Arena During Brandon Johnson’s Mayoral Inauguration

Thumbnail