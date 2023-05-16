Poised To Break Through: May 2023
Written by Vocalo Radio on May 16, 2023
Pictured above: Myron Laban, photo courtesy of the artist.
Looking for new music? Vocalo’s “Poised To Break Through” playlist is here to help spruce up your playlists with new music flying under the radar.
This month’s “Poised To Break Through” playlist brings you some new sounds to grow your music library. Discover new music from artists like Blake Hawthorne, Bimi, Azizz, Myron Laban, KNOT THEM and so many more. Listen to the May “Poised To Break Through” picks on Spotify below…
Written by Joshua X. Miller
More from Vocalo:
- NPR Music Announces 2023 Tiny Desk Contest Winner
- Poised To Break Through: May 2023
- Inside The Arena During Brandon Johnson’s Mayoral Inauguration
- The Reel Critic Speaks With The Cast Of ‘About My Father’
- V.V. Lightbody Is Taking Nap Rock On The Road
Tagged as azizz ballad bimi blake hawthorne caleb taylor cordoba featured geno pacino grizzy mack hoofy baby jackson jay kidder jackson shepard knot them lavelle spitz mayes mfnmelo myron laban myso ndna new music noah sims playlist poised to break through ptbt s7nlee spotify th0rn the congreg8tion vocalo