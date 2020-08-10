Vocalo Radio

August 2020 New Music Monday: Poised To Break Through

Written by on August 10, 2020

Digital Honorable Mentions

We can’t pick every single song submission we hear for on-air play… but we know they deserve a shoutout. These are some of the best cuts from Chicago and beyond that are just poised to break through.

Here are songs we dug during our music meetings and feel they deserve an honorable mention:

 

Haich Ber Na – “By Floras”
Twitter | Instagram

 

Bethany Thomas – “I’ll Keep Walkin’ (Now More Than Ever Mix)
Twitter | Instagram

 

D3WON – “FULLMOON”
Twitter | Instagram

 

Paper Cranes – “Lovely”
Instagram

 

P1– “BIG ON BIG”
Twitter | Instagram

 

Nikko Rogers – “Different”
Twitter | Instagram

 

HB Sol The Policy King – “Creed”
Instagram

 

Emcee Monte – “Lean On Me”
Twitter | Instagram

8

Paris Nix – “Love Letter”
Twitter | Instagram

 

Amoraye’Aayonna – “Soul Train (SLIDE)”
Instagram

10.png

 

ManVtee Mrapper – “Mama I Do Believe”
Twitter | Instagram

 

Check out all of this month’s honorees, as well as those from previous months, here:

Submit Your Music At: vocalo.org/localmusic

