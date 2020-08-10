August 2020 New Music Monday: Poised To Break Through
Written by Vocalo Radio on August 10, 2020
We can’t pick every single song submission we hear for on-air play… but we know they deserve a shoutout. These are some of the best cuts from Chicago and beyond that are just poised to break through.
Here are songs we dug during our music meetings and feel they deserve an honorable mention:
Haich Ber Na – “By Floras”
Twitter | Instagram
Bethany Thomas – “I’ll Keep Walkin’ (Now More Than Ever Mix)”
Twitter | Instagram
D3WON – “FULLMOON”
Twitter | Instagram
Paper Cranes – “Lovely”
Instagram
P1– “BIG ON BIG”
Twitter | Instagram
Nikko Rogers – “Different”
Twitter | Instagram
HB Sol The Policy King – “Creed”
Instagram
Emcee Monte – “Lean On Me”
Twitter | Instagram
Paris Nix – “Love Letter”
Twitter | Instagram
Amoraye’Aayonna – “Soul Train (SLIDE)”
Instagram
ManVtee Mrapper – “Mama I Do Believe”
Twitter | Instagram
Check out all of this month’s honorees, as well as those from previous months, here:
Submit Your Music At: vocalo.org/localmusic
