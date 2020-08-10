August 2020 New Music Monday: Poised To Break Through

We can’t pick every single song submission we hear for on-air play… but we know they deserve a shoutout. These are some of the best cuts from Chicago and beyond that are just poised to break through.

Here are songs we dug during our music meetings and feel they deserve an honorable mention:

Haich Ber Na – “By Floras”

Bethany Thomas – “I’ll Keep Walkin’ (Now More Than Ever Mix)”

D3WON – “FULLMOON”

Paper Cranes – “Lovely”

P1– “BIG ON BIG”

Nikko Rogers – “Different”

HB Sol The Policy King – “Creed”

Emcee Monte – “Lean On Me”

Paris Nix – “Love Letter”

Amoraye’Aayonna – “Soul Train (SLIDE)”

ManVtee Mrapper – “Mama I Do Believe”

Check out all of this month’s honorees, as well as those from previous months, here:

Submit Your Music At: vocalo.org/localmusic