Ness Heads is the moniker of Humboldt Park’s very own Vanessa Ortiz and she’s back with an impressive and bass heavy pop experiment “Pull Me Up”

Ness Heads new single evidences a fresh sound for the Chicago MC, in the track she sings impressive and quick melodic lines over bumping hip hop bass and alternative rock elements… The result is a powerful track that is as catchy as it is emotionally resonant.

The single tells the story of a lover who decided to leave instead of being patient and waiting for Ness as she struggles to get over the heartbreak of a past relationship… The message Ness leaves us with is to let go of the heart if we want any chance of successfully moving on.

You can catch Ness Heads at Schubas on October 17th with Khary and Ajani Jones… in the meantime you can listen to the single below!

Written by: Seamus Doheny