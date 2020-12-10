Jill Hopkins sifted carefully through this month’s In Rotation playlist, and found her top picks to round out this year of fantastic music.

Claire Reneé – “Read My Lips”

Claire Reneé is a classically trained dancer, which is hella unfair, ‘cause girl can sang too.

This hard beat paired up with jazzy, airy vocals hit all of the sweet spots. My Chicago-based Old Heads out there will find that this goes well over any memories you may have of Liquid Kitty.





Haich Ber Na – “Think About It”

There was a summer when I was in my 20s where in every bar I worked, someone would put money in the jukebox and replicate the Dark Wave Disco NYC nightlife experience of the time.

This harks back to a time when we danced all night and smoked indoors, and that is the highest compliment I can give.

Serena Isioma – “Stop Calling the Police on Me”

The title is a reasonable request on its own, and one Black folks have been asking for forever. But the lush vocals here turn that demand into a plaintive plea for understanding; a relatable call to defund that stays in your head for days.

Gem Tree – “Make Me Wanna”

What is that slinky sound that weaves in and out of this song? I want it in everything.

And, honestly, I want more Gem Tree in everything. With “Make Me Wanna,” she continues her streak of great, unique, lovely songs for the people!



Saint Ripley – “It’s Okay to Be Alone”

Ooooooh, chile. I wish someone had come around with something that told me that being in a toxic relationship is waayyyy worse than not being in any relationship. And if that message came in a gorgeous R&B package? Maybe I could’ve saved myself some real heartache, and money at the bar.

You can listen to our entire In Rotation playlist below!