Jill Hopkins Picks Her Favorite March #InRotation Additions

Hey Vocaleros! It's time for the March edition of New Music Mondays! This month our inbox runneth over with great Chicago music, and we LOVED it.

Keep sending your submissions to us at vocalo.org and who knows? I could be writing quippy blurbs about YOU!

Rahkii “No Capes”

Rahkii stopped by the Vocalo studios recently to talk about her debut solo album, Capes, and she let us know that even if you’re not wearing one, you can still be a hero. I was looking for a theme song to help me seamlessly transition between Black History Month and Women’s History Month, and this just might be it.

Lili K – “Pride and Love”

Chicago jazz singer/songwriter Lili K is back with new music for your easy Sunday mornings. That is, if on Sunday mornings you find yourself thinking of the one who got away. Lili’s right. Pride IS a hell of a drug. Love is too, tbh, but the hangover is much less severe.

Asantewaa – “Docta”

Dope Afrobeats meet a Hot Girl Summer on this track.

Fun fact: I didn’t realize that the term “playing doctor” had anything less than a wholesome definition until I was in college. If this song had been around when I was younger, I think I would’ve gotten the idea about what it really means wayyyyy earlier.

Nique Robinson – “Black Boy Fly”

“Black Boy Fly” is an ode to just how fly Black boys can be. And when you got it like that as a boy, your potential as a man is unlimited. Nique lets new arrivers to his sound know what so many of us have been trying to say – “Black excellence is here to stay.”

Kopano – “Lovin on the Low”

Sometimes, you love out loud. And, sometimes, you gotta love on the low. Why and with whom you do that lovin’, well, that’s none of my business. Kopano spells out a life where they wish they didn’t have to do that on-the-low love, but life has a way of making decisions for you sometimes.



