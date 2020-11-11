Jill Hopkins sifted carefully through this month’s In Rotation playlist, and found her top picks for these Fall days.

Jackson Shepard and Denzel Lavell – “Never Can Say Goodbye”

I’ve never heard a version of this Jackson 5 classic that doesn’t bring a smile to my face, and this is no different. Shepard and Lavell reimagine this R&B staple as a hazy acoustic number punctuated by a gorgeous tenor that would make both João Gilberto and Maxwell proud.

Brittney Carter ft. Oliv Blue – “Cold As Us”



Brittney Carter and Olive Blue are two of Chicago’s resident BADDIES, letting you know – with a song that gives us Blue’s soft and smooth choruses like a ribbon of sweetness running through Carter’s sharp, cold verses like the finest gelato in the shop – that they aren’t to be trifled with.



Justin Famous – “Juke Party”

Ugggghhhhh, I miss parties so muuuuch. And songs like “Juke Party” aren’t helping! I also miss 106 & Park, and this takes me to a much more fun time when both things existed. Juking and macking, macking and juking. This track is about those very vital parts of life.

2Real SA ft. Kmvsh – “Toffolux”

When I was a kid, a lady my mom worked with would bring a candy called Toffoluxe to the office, and they were caramelly, sweet and delicious.

I learned later that “Toffoluxe” is also a term of endearment. Is that what this song is about? 2Real SA’s love? I hate that I’m too dumb to know, but this track sure is dancibly delicious.

Chai Tulani – “For You”

Chai Tulani done did it again. The man blends jazz, Carribean beats, and those irresistible R&B vocals together in a love song fit for your crush’s mixtape.

Are we still making mixtapes like that? We should start again, just to put “For You” on them.

Listen To Our Full In Rotation Playlist Below !