Tasha Reconciles Pain With Constants On New Single “But There’s Still The Moon”

The Chicago singer is back and brings her trademark gentle-intimacy with her first single after her debut 2018 album, Alone At Last.

Tasha’s newest song, “But There’s Still the Moon,” quietly, calmly, and confidently celebrates the constants in our life – no matter the size. It’s something that we find ourselves especially drawn to, given the uncertain nature of the world right now.

Strumming guitars and keyboards that sound almost as if they’re being caressed build into a sneakily-swelling crescendo. Through it all, Tasha’s signature soulful vocals talk of acknowledging hurts alongside the things we still have. “The trust is all these rhymes/ Barely hold me together,” builds into the chorus reassuring us, “I still really love the color blue.”

The song radiates a warm intimacy that assures us, we don’t have to have it figured out. Sometimes, we just need to focus on what we still have, to help figure out how to move forward. A message told through unwavering tenderness. Listen below:

Follow Tasha on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!