Tobi Lou Drops “Berlin” Music Video

January 7, 2020

Tobi Lou takes us on a madcap visual journey in new visuals for his song “Berlin” off his 2019 album Live on Ice.

The video finds Tobi skating in a drop top across landscapes that vary from the tropical to the subzero. He also fights with loved ones, dances in fields of sunflowers, and spars with his lady who boots him from her ride. All just a normal 24 hours for Tobi Lou …

