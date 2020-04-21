Tyra D Talks Not Replying…Even When We’re Stuck At Home

The Chicago-born singer has “No Reply” for anyone not worth her time right now! Also, a fire new single.

The multi-talented singer is back with a brand new song, “No Reply,” that you may recognize from our In Rotation. We spoke to her about the importance of performing arts in her life, the relatability of wanting to feel special, and the power of realizing her own self-worth.

Tell us about yourself… How would you describe your work to someone in a few sentences?

I am a singer/songwriter, actress, and model from the Southside of Chicago. I’ve had a strong passion for Performing Arts since the age of four. I started dancing and modeling at a Performing Arts studio as a hobby and it soon turned into a genuine love; my life honestly wouldn’t be the same without it. I am very determined and passionate about the achievements and impact that I’d like to have in the entertainment industry.

Let’s talk “No Reply” … what do you think makes the song so relatable to so many listeners?

I’m sure a lot of people especially women would love to have undivided attention from not only their significant other, but from anyone that they care about. Especially when you’re in a relationship you want to feel special.

Sadly, in this generation social media plays a huge part in our lives and this can have a negative affect on relationships. Everyone loves to use social media. It can become annoying when you’re eagerly waiting on a response from someone you’re interested in, but instead of responding to you they are constantly posting on social media.

Now that so many of us are stuck inside, it can seem even more tempting to reply. What message of strength do you have to share when it comes to tough situations like you sing about?

Over the years I’ve really realized my worth and I refuse to settle for anything or any behavior that is not acceptable. Since we are currently stuck inside a lot of us may be tempted to search for attention and affection. This is the perfect time to block out negative energy and focus on yourself.

I’d rather focus on myself as well as furthering my career instead of stressing over a guy that is not an attribute to my life. When it’s the right time in my life I believe that the correct guy will come into my life and treat me like the Queen that I am.

What inspired you to get back into the music game​ three years after your first single, “Afraid to Love,” came out?

I released my first single “Afraid to Love” in 2016 when I was a senior in high school. Over the past three years I’ve been really focused on college. I attend a Performing Arts College in Los Angeles called AMDA. I’ve been trying my best to perfect my craft so that when I release new music it’s something that I am really proud of. In the meantime, I’ve been writing new music as well as diving into my acting and modeling career.

How has Chicago’s music scene influenced the work that you do?

Chicago’s music scene has really pushed me to really go after my dreams. When I was growing up it was very hard to find people other than my family that would support my dreams. This was discouraging, but I’ve used this to push myself and prove to everyone that thought that my aspirations were too high that I WILL be successful.

What do you think is missing from today’s music landscape?

I feel like there are a lot of underrated artists that don’t get the attention that they deserve. Also I believe that there is a lack of more inspirational messages in music. This should be more present so that the upcoming generation will have something good to look up to instead of trying to fit into a standard set by many rappers now a day. Everyone is beautiful and unique in their own way.

Who are your biggest influences musically?

I have a really old soul when it comes to music. Some of my biggest influences in music as Chaka Khan, New Edition, Stevie Wonder and Bruno Mars. All of these artists are special in their own way, however, what they have in common is the fact that they have long standing careers and they are great at performing. I would love to be a great influence to others just like these artists had an impact on me. I also aspire to be an outstanding performer just like these amazing artists.

What other mediums, genres, or art forms make up part of your creative identity?

Other than singing and songwriting I am an actress and model. I don’t want to be stuck in a box. I Love the fact that I can express myself through different forms of Performing Arts.

How has the COVID-19 situation affected you as an individual and as an artist? We’re hearing a lot from creative around the city about how they’re dealing with this and the variety of answers has been so interesting and inspiring.

COVID-19 has pushed me to better myself as an artist. I can really take this time to dive into my craft and think of unique ways to produce new content. This time is also useful because I can start brainstorming ideas for projects to complete after the quarantine is over.

How is creativity helping you to cope during this anxious moment?

Although quarantine is annoying, I’m using this time to dive into my career and work on things that I normally don’t have time for. Balancing college and a career in the entertainment industry isn’t easy, but it’s great to find a good balance. I can really use this time to learn new skills that will be beneficial to my career. I’ve also been using this time to write new original music as well as create singing covers to songs by other artists.

What’s next for you?

I just released the music video for my single “No Reply.” It’s available on my YouTube channel. And I’m currently working on my EP, but before I release my it I’ll be releasing a new single titled “Love or Lust.” Stay tuned! Visit my website for updates.

Tyra has put together a list of songs deeply meaningful to her. Listen here:

Follow Tyra D. On Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!



Interview Edited For Length & Clarity By Shelby Kluver