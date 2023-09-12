In Rotation: September 2023

Pictured above: D2x stopped by the Vocalo studios in April to discuss his musical evolution. | Bekoe/Vocalo Radio

This month’s playlist refresh arrives just in time for the changing seasons.

Our small but mighty “In Rotation” refresh for September features tracks from artists we know you’ll love, like D2x, ASXA, Ine’a J and more. Tune in to 91.1 FM, the web player or the Vocalo app to catch this month’s picks spinning on our airwaves into October — and make sure save the playlist on Spotify below.

Want to send us your music for consideration? Submit your track using this form (or find it under the “Submit Music” tab on our homepage)!

Stream the archive of all our past “In Rotation” picks on Spotify below.

Written by Morgan Ciocca

