Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

In Rotation: September 2023

Written by on September 12, 2023

Pictured above: D2x stopped by the Vocalo studios in April to discuss his musical evolution. | Bekoe/Vocalo Radio

This month’s playlist refresh arrives just in time for the changing seasons.

Our small but mighty “In Rotation” refresh for September features tracks from artists we know you’ll love, like D2x, ASXA, Ine’a J and more. Tune in to 91.1 FM, the web player or the Vocalo app to catch this month’s picks spinning on our airwaves into October — and make sure save the playlist on Spotify below.

Want to send us your music for consideration? Submit your track using this form (or find it under the “Submit Music” tab on our homepage)!

Stream the archive of all our past “In Rotation” picks on Spotify below.

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/26c9ftoiGzgvBrxNlPFtEj?si=25d0c4dbec6d4c83

Written by Morgan Ciocca

More from Vocalo:

Related posts:

In Rotation: August 2022 In Rotation: January 2023 Bekoe’s Top 5 “In Rotation” Tracks For January 2023 In Rotation: 5 Songs to Get You In Your Feels This Summer Bekoe’s Top 5 “In Rotation” Picks: August 2022 In Rotation: April 2023
Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like

LaVonte Stewart Believes In The Transformative Nature Of Sports

September 8, 2023

The Reel Critic Faces ‘The Equalizer 3’

September 8, 2023

Cortez Smith Uses His Platform For Positivity

September 7, 2023

Continue reading

Previous post

LaVonte Stewart Believes In The Transformative Nature Of Sports

Thumbnail