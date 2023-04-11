In Rotation: April 2023

Pictured above: Manasseh + The Fellas performing for Vocalo and the MCA’s “Soundtrack Session.” Morgan Ciocca/Vocalo Radio

April is showering us with the new music you need to grow your music taste.

Hit play on this month’s “In Rotation” playlist refresh to hear music from artists you might know — like Manasseh and femdot. — plus some fresh names we know you’ll love. Chicago listeners can tune in at 91.1 FM until May’s playlist refresh to hear these 10 tracks spinning on our airwaves.

If you want to submit your music for consideration to be featured as an “In Rotation” or “Poised To Break Through” selection, send us your music using this form!

Written by Morgan Ciocca

More from Vocalo: