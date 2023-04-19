D2x Tests His Musical Limits Beyond ‘The Color Blue’

Chicago rapper D2x has worked to bring his art to a new level in the two years following his debut album The Color Blue.

Two years after the drop of his debut album The Color Blue, Chicago rapper D2x has been intentionally taking his time to create a sound everyone can relate to. His 2022 single “UNDERSTAND,” which was featured on Vocalo’s “In Rotation” playlist for January, exemplifies this growth, and he stopped by the Vocalo studios recently to break down his artistic evolution with Vocalo mornings host Bekoe — plus preparing for a new project, his deep cut project Family Ties and building relationships with fans.

D2x outside of the Vocalo studios. Bekoe/Vocalo Radio

Passionate about connecting authentically with his listeners, he created a newsletter to keep them in the loop about new music and happenings in his life. Via Instagram he also shared that his new project in the works will be inspired by artists like Common, Childish Gambino, J Dilla and Tyler, the Creator.

Since his debut album’s release, D2x has begun to center himself around his personal growth, stepping out of his comfort zone to find new notes of himself to express.

“I’ve grown with that journey and a lot of those lyrics will be in my new project,” explained D2x. “[I] wanted to try something new…the best step to growth is uncomfort, and it was uncomfortable for me to do that at first because I’d never done that before.”

D2x tells listeners there is a new project in the works, coming out later this summer. Bekoe/Vocalo Radio

Keep up with D2x on Instagram and Twitter , and listen to his music on Spotify below.

Interview, audio editing and photography by Bekoe

Written introduction by Joshua X. Miller

