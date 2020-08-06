[Podcast] Guest DJ: LOUDA

Fresita is a song that speaks of strength, femininity, and whatever you want to be. — LOUDA

Chicagoan-San Francisco based musician and educator LOUDA, the solo project of singer-songwriter Laura Camacho (also a member of Louda y los Bad Hombres), is back with her first 2020 release after having published Andando EP with Los Bad Hombres in 2019, and her solo LP Feedback in 2018. This new bilingual and high-spirited electro-pop single titled “Fresita” reveals a new facet of LOUDA’s multifaceted sound, now embarking into an exploration of pop music influenced by artists like ABBA and ’90s Latin-American stars like Fey. LOUDA celebrates owning one’s identity, femininity, and sexuality amid the criticism or people’s expectations by reversing the meaning of fresita—the Spanish-language slang term mostly used in Mexican culture to denote someone who is conceited, and applied to women who disapprove cat-calling and unsolicited advances by men, which are some of the experiences LOUDA has confronted as a woman.

Escucha LOUDA’s Guest DJ set for Domingos en Vocalo featuring her new single, her influences, and her reflections on the pandemic as an educator and music producer.

Chécate LOUDA’s latest video “Fresita” directed by Elias Rios