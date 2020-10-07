[Podcast] Guest DJ: Rosalba Valdez, ‘Yo soy mexicana’ from Pilsen con orgullo
Written by Vocalo Radio on October 7, 2020
I want Mexican people to be empowered, to be proud of who they are, to be proud of their roots, to be proud of their culture. — Rosalba Valdez
From Pilsen, Chicago, musician and community organizer Rosalba Valdez honors her raíces y latinidad in Yo soy mexicana—a 16-minute album exploring la música popular latinoamericana published in the fall of 2019. This collection of songs showcases Rosalba’s artistry as a composer and producer who navigates deliberately in a multicultural background, while uplifting the narratives of the immigrant community and making them the catalyst of her sound. In our Guest Dj series, Rosalba talks about her journey as a performer, her reflections on being mexicana in the States, finding her sound, and some of the most influential musicians in her life.