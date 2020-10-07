I want Mexican people to be empowered, to be proud of who they are, to be proud of their roots, to be proud of their culture. — Rosalba Valdez

From Pilsen, Chicago, musician and community organizer Rosalba Valdez honors her raíces y latinidad in Yo soy mexicana—a 16-minute album exploring la música popular latinoamericana published in the fall of 2019. This collection of songs showcases Rosalba’s artistry as a composer and producer who navigates deliberately in a multicultural background, while uplifting the narratives of the immigrant community and making them the catalyst of her sound. In our Guest Dj series, Rosalba talks about her journey as a performer, her reflections on being mexicana in the States, finding her sound, and some of the most influential musicians in her life.

Escucha Rosalba Valdez’s Guest DJ set for Domingos en Vocalo aquí:

Chécate Rosalba Valdez’s video “Saluda mi bandera” shot in Cuba.

Follow Rosalba Valdez on FB, IG and YouTube. Support her music on rosalbavaldez.com.