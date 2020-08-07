Sandra Treviño Brings Us Into The Afro-Cuban Music Of La Dame Blanche

Every Friday, Sandra Treviño of Enchúfate helps us welcome in the weekend with musical musings from across the Latinx world. For the month of August, she’s featuring a different Afro-Latina/Afro-Latinx artist in each segment.

This week, Sandra brings us a mini-music-profile of the Afro-Cuban singer and musician Yaite Ramos Rodriguez, better known by her stage name La Dame Blanche. And if that name might sound a little familiar, it might be her famous family…including her father Jesús “Aguaje” Ramos of Buena Vista Social Club. A master of combining Hip Hop and Afro-Latin rhythms, La Dame Blanche creates a culturally rich sound, enveloped with powerful lyricism, that brings issues such as gender and wealth inequality to the forefront of her messaging.

And as a special treat, Sandra is premiering the latest single from La Dame Blanche, off of her newest album. Get lost in the sounds of “La Mentalista,” as well as her other addictive tunes, as Sandra discusses her musical upbringing, the rituals she brings into her performances, and how she chose the name “La Dame Blanche.”

Listen below for Sandra Treviño’s entire segment: