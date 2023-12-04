Disney’s ‘Wish’ Wants You To Chase Your Dreams

Make a Wish with Disney’s newest film. Film critic Reggie Ponder shares his takeaways for “The Reel Critic.”

Disney’s newest movie Wish is an animated musical about a magical world where wishes must be granted by its ruler, King Magnifico. A 17-year-old Asha hopes to become Magnifico’s apprentice, but cannot seem to abide by the rules of the kingdom. Asha’s hope for a world where the citizens are in control of their own hopes and dreams puts her at odds with Magnifico — and when she wishes on a star, she must embark on a journey to save her kingdom from the deceptive king.

The film features the voices of Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as King Magnifico and Alan Tudyk as Valentino, Asha’s talking goat friend.

For this week’s segment of The Reel Critic, Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder brings listeners his thoughts on Wish, which he describes as “a good family film.”

Wish is now in theaters, and will be available for streaming soon.

“The Reel Critic” is hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Written introduction by Abigail Harrison

