Chicago West Side contemporary gospel artist Feeljones offers a fresh take on the genre, infusing hip-hop and R&B to curate his distinctive and polished sound.

Producer and songwriter Feeljones seeks to redefine gospel music by infusing it with contemporary elements while maintaining a clear message of faith. Even though he grew up singing in church, Feeljones never felt he fit within the traditional gospel genre. As he grew into his artistic identity, he infused hip-hop and R&B elements in efforts to stand out while still sharing his faith.

“A lot of times we make decisions that can lead to not living the life God would have for us,” Feeljones shared. “Confidence and assurance in God’s plan must be awakened in my soul to fully experience Him; and as we surrender, His love will always shine through.”

Photos courtesy of the artist.



Growing up in the church and in a musical family, Feeljones’ musical journey began early. Taught first by his mother, who directed the children’s choir at their church, Feeljones credits her with his musical foundations.

“[My mother] helped me cultivate my natural singing talent and put it to good use,” he recalled. “From there, my parents put me in music programs … [and allowed] me to take part in talent shows and showcases across the city. I come from a musical family, so they all are definitely a part of my identity.”

Feeljones’ music primarily touches on his spiritual journey, his unwavering connection with God and the transformative power of faith. His October 2023 track “Wake It Up” (featured on Vocalo’s “Poised to Break Through” playlist) is a powerful declaration to surrender to God’s plan, reflecting his conviction that it is never too late to be led by divine guidance.

Looking ahead, Feeljones envisions his music changing lives and influencing perspectives, and hopes to perform globally to share the message of God’s love. After “Wake It Up” was featured on Vocalo’s “Poised To Break Through” playlist, the artist virtually discussed how he has carved out his own space within gospel by fusing the genre with hip-hop and R&B, and how this motivated him to start the record label New Gospel.

Photos courtesy of the artist.

Your song “Wake It Up” was released in October 2023, and was featured in Vocalo’s “Poised to Break Through” playlist. Could you share any insights behind this particular track?

“Wake It Up” declares that it is never too late to allow God to lead your life. A lot of times we make decisions that can lead to not living the life God would have for us. Confidence and assurance in God’s plan must be awakened in my soul to fully experience Him; and as we surrender, His love will always shine through.

What impact or influence did growing up on the West Side of Chicago have on the sound and message of your music, if at all?

Growing up on the West Side of Chicago, I feel, gives me a certain type of swagger already. From this I believe my sound is a polished sound that has a certain level of aggression that showcases itself in the lyric and the music.

Photos courtesy of the artist.

We read your first music teacher was your mother. Tell us a little bit about how you got your start making music, and if/how your family has played a role in your artistic identity.

My mother was the director and teacher of the children’s choir at our church. So I had no choice in deciding not to be apart. She helped me cultivate my natural singing talent and put it to good use. From there, my parents put me in music programs to help me develop skill as well as allowing me to take part in talent shows and showcases across the city. I come from a musical family, so they all are definitely a part of my identity.

“Amen” is another song of yours, released in April 2023. What’s the story behind this track? Break down its message and what you hope listeners will take away from listening to it.

“Amen” is a song that basically explains how I’m totally wrapped up in God by taking it back to when I first allowed Him to set up residence in my heart. Understanding that when I’m with Him I can never be lonely, understanding that He helps me to be successful and how I won’t allow a setback to make me go back to what I knew before Him.

Your last album was 2020’s Repeat. How do you feel your music has evolved since then, especially considering the fusion of gospel, hip-hop and R&B in your current style?

Since putting out Repeat, I’ve evolved in knowing what I want to sound like. Knowing my niche, knowing my purpose, knowing what I want to say. How I want to sound, how I want to be taken. Understanding that gospel, hip-hop and R&B together is my sound. It’s me. I do not sound like anything else, and I think this combination of music elements have set me apart.

Why and how were you inspired to blend hip-hop and R&B with gospel music?

I was inspired to mix R&B and hip-hop with gospel because I was looking for something unique. Musically, the gospel sound alone did not fit me. It’s easier to fall in line making the same musical choices as your contemporaries — but in actuality, how fulfilling would this be? This thinking is what prompted me to start my record label, New Gospel. New Gospel is my take — my take on gospel music, my take on music for Christians and those looking for inspiration.

How do you balance the contemporary elements of hip-hop and R&B with the foundational inspiration of gospel in your music? How does that balance guide your songwriting?

I like to balance the musical elements by not going too far in one direction. I intentionally write my songs with the message being clear that you are listening to a gospel song, but the wordplay is clever and current. The music also gives just enough of a mainstream vibe that will grab the listener’s ear, allowing them to connect to what’s being heard.

Photos courtesy of the artist.

As a producer and writer, how do you typically approach putting a song together?

Putting a song together is generally about a vibe. I might be listening to music and get inspired to create, or I could be having a conversation with some friends and one phrase will inspire a melody. From that melody, chords will follow and, more than likely, a beat will form, creating a musical track. After that musical track is created, I will go in and format verses, hooks and bridges to build the entire song. From my experience, I’ve learned not to rush this process. Over time, I’ve found more success in not pushing a musical idea that isn’t quite there yet.

In carving out your own sound, do you feel you’ve faced any major challenges? If so, how did you overcome them?

With carving out my sound, I have been met with a few challenges. Since I categorize myself as a contemporary gospel artist that has a different musical approach than most in my genre, some may not know where I fit within their audience. To overcome this, I look for alternative avenues to get my music out. This has expanded my reach by allowing me to perform in non-traditional spaces as well as the traditional church atmosphere.

Looking ahead, what are your artistic aspirations and goals, both in terms of your musical style and the impact you hope to have on your audience?

My artistic aspirations are big. I see myself and my music changing lives. As I grow in my sound, I feel my music will influence many to think about life in ways they may have never thought before. Musically, I always have my ear listening for what’s new and how I can adapt it to what I am sonically. My goal is to perform all across the world, sharing my music and message of God’s love.

LISTEN TO VOCALO’S PAST “POISED TO BREAK THROUGH” PICKS ON SPOTIFY BELOW…

Interview by Blake Hall and Morgan Ciocca

Written introduction by Blake Hall

Answers edited for length and clarity by Morgan Ciocca

More from Vocalo: