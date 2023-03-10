Vocalo Radio

Reggie “The Reel Critic” Reviews ‘Champions’ (2023)

March 10, 2023

This week on “The Reel Critic,” resident film critic Reggie Ponder brings listeners his thoughts on Champions, starring Woody Harrelson.

‘Champions‘ is brave, and wins in ways way beyond Hollywood box office glory.”

– Reggie Ponder

Out today, Champions is a comedy from director Bobby Farrelly, based on Spanish director Javier Fesser’s 2018 film Campeones. The film follows a former minor league basketball coach, Marcus — played by Woody Harrelson — as he finds himself managing a team of players with intellectual disabilities as part of his court-ordered community service. Throughout his time coaching, Marcus learns the team can truly go on to become “champions.” Hear Reggie’s thoughts on the film by listening to the latest segment of “The Reel Critic” on Spotify!

Champions is in theaters now.

Follow Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder on Twitter and Instagram

“The Reel Critic” is hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Introduction written by Morgan Ciocca

