Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

The Reel Critic Reviews Michael B. Jordan’s Directorial Debut: ‘Creed III’

Written by on February 24, 2023

Stars collide in Creed III, where Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors play former friends going head-to-head in the ring.

First-time director Michael B. Jordan stars as Adonis Creed in Creed III, who’s enjoying the success that came from his boxing career and his new family when an old friend from his past, Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors), gets released from prison after 18 years — and he has a bone to pick. With his future hanging in the balance, Creed will have to face Damian — someone he once considered a brother — in the ring. The film also sees the return of Tessa Thompson as Bianca, Lorian Muneanu as Viktor Drago, and  Wood Harris as Little Duke.

Hear Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder’s thoughts on the film now on Spotify. Creed III is in theaters March 3.

Follow Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder on Twitter and Instagram

Hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Introduction written by Omi Salisbury

More from Vocalo:

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like

LoveFound: The Bicycle

February 24, 2023

Sentrock Is The Boy Who Wanted To Fly (2017) 

February 23, 2023

Grasshopper Club Is Bringing Equity Into the Cannabis Business

February 22, 2023

Continue reading

Next post

LoveFound: The Bicycle

Thumbnail
Previous post

Sentrock Is The Boy Who Wanted To Fly (2017) 

Thumbnail