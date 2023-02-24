The Reel Critic Reviews Michael B. Jordan’s Directorial Debut: ‘Creed III’

Stars collide in Creed III, where Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors play former friends going head-to-head in the ring.

First-time director Michael B. Jordan stars as Adonis Creed in Creed III, who’s enjoying the success that came from his boxing career and his new family when an old friend from his past, Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors), gets released from prison after 18 years — and he has a bone to pick. With his future hanging in the balance, Creed will have to face Damian — someone he once considered a brother — in the ring. The film also sees the return of Tessa Thompson as Bianca, Lorian Muneanu as Viktor Drago, and Wood Harris as Little Duke.

Hear Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder’s thoughts on the film now on Spotify. Creed III is in theaters March 3.

Hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Introduction written by Omi Salisbury

