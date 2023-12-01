‘Rustin’ Is Not A Biopic, But Living History

Rustin gives new life to the legacy of civil rights leader Bayard Rustin.

Film critic Reggie Ponder shares his thoughts on the film for “The Reel Critic.”

Although Bayard Rustin was a prominent civil rights figure, his contributions have been largely overlooked in the movement’s history. Rustin was the adviser to Martin Luther King, Jr., and was the organizer of the 1963 March on Washington, though his legacy is much lesser known than many other prominent activists. From director George C. Wolfe and executive producers Barack and Michelle Obama, this biopic thrusts Rustin’s hard work and dedication finally into the spotlight.

An openly gay man, Rustin was often targeted with homophobic attacks, and even faced challenges from fellow Black leaders. As reported by NPR in January 2019, “his homosexuality cost him that visibility and was considered by some as a hindrance to the movement’s success.”

Described as “a force of nature” by Deadline, Colman Domingo’s portrayal of Rustin breathes new energy into the activist’s story. This week on “The Reel Critic,” resident film critic Reggie Ponder brings listeners his takeaways from the film (hint: it’s a “must-see”). Rustin is streaming on Netflix.

