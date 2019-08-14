#Cerati60: An exploration of Latin America’s music icon Gustavo Cerati

Gustavo Adrián Cerati, one of Latin America’s greatest contemporary musicians, would have celebrated his 60th birthday last weekend (August, 11, 2019).  

Gustavo Cerati – Ahí Vamos Madrid | Camilo Rueda López | October 10, 2006

Cerati was widely known for being a key member of the acclaimed Argentinean rock trio Soda Stereo, which lasted between 1982-1997. However, during his Soda years, Cerati also released two solo albums that reflect his avant-garde music exploration: Amor Amarillo (1993) and Colores Santos [a collaboration with Argentinean musician Daniel Melero released in 1992].

As a solo artist, Cerati published four award-winning albums: Bocanada (1999), Siempre es hoy (2002), Ahí Vamos (2006) and Fuerza Natural (2009). Many side projects (Plan V), live albums, compilations and collaborations were also part of the extensive mundo Ceratiano. In 2010, Cerati suffered a stroke during his last concert in Caracas, Venezuela. This unfortunate event had him in a coma for a few years until his death on September 4, 2014 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. 

Watch Cerati’s last concert in Caracas, Venezuela. 

Domingos en Vocalo’s Rocío Santos embraces Cerati’s music legacy in this special one-hour tribute. Listen to #Cerati60, a journey featuring long and rare tracks from the Cerati discography, covers by Latin-American artists, plus commentary and excerpts from the book “Cerati en primera persona” (“Cerati in First Person”) by the Argentinean music journalist Maitena Aboitiz.

Escucha aquí el segmento especial #Cerati60.

