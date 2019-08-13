IN THE MIX: A birthday feature celebrating August “Kid Creole” Darnell
Written by Vocalo Radio on August 13, 2019
This week we celebrated the 69th birthday of August ‘Kid Creole’ Darnell aka Dr. Buzzard, a musician, singer and songwriter best known for co-founding Dr. Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band, where he helped to pen the 1976 hit “Cherchez La Femme” – some of you may be familiar with this jam because of Ghostface Killah. Check out the #1 Disco charting song here, with lead vocals by Cory Daye.
In 1979, Darnell left Dr. Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band. He joined the band Machine, and co-wrote their best known song “There But for the Grace of God Go I”
In 1981 August Darnell formed Kid Creole and the Coconuts. Its music incorporates a variety of styles and influences, in particular a mix of disco and Latin American, South American, Caribbean, Trinidadian, and Calloway styles. and conceptually inspired by the big band era. The Coconuts are a trio of female backing vocalists/dancers whose lineup has changed throughout the years.