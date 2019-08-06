San Francisco-born/Chilean singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Francisca Valenzuela returns with the new single ‘Héroe,’ a danceable anthem that speaks of our self-power to lift up from any troubles. This tune was first composed on piano by Valenzuela, and it was produced by Chilean musician Vicente Sanfuentes. Dominican/LA based musician Jarina De Marco also helped rework the lyrics of the song.

Read our interview or listen to the interview in Spanish below.

Who were your heroes in your childhood?

My mom, my dad, my brother, Jem, and Spice Girls.

How did the theme behind ‘Héroe’ come to life?

I wrote ‘Héroe’ when I was going through a difficult time. This song talks about the mental and emotional detachment when you struggle with yourself, and when you feel vulnerable and weak. It’s a song that was inspired by the idea that you need to lift up and rescue yourself, and no one else, and you can be vulnerable, feel bad, fight against that eternal darkness, which is also something powerful and resilient, heroic, and we all go through that.

LISTEN to ‘Héroe’

As an artist who is involved in all aspects of the creative process behind an album. How do you live this process in comparison to your early years in the music industry? What is the most challenging?

I live the process similar and different, I still compose music, write, and connect with myself, and with the things that interest me and motivate me. It’s different because the challenges are changing and my abilities are expanding. Also, I’ve become a better musician and producer, and of course, I evolve, and so does the music. The most interesting part is that I’ve become more conscious and connected to the creative process, and who I want to be as an artist. And that is something very valuable and beautiful.

You have set an example in the women’s fight, especially when it comes to the the music industry in Latin America. How do you see the present of the music industry?

I believe it’s a moment when the conversation about feminism and diversity is more visible and it’s prevailing, and that’s just the beginning. There have been women and dissidents throughout history who have been incredible artists, incredible creators, but they haven’t been visible or celebrated. I do believe we are having this conversation, and it has become better in the sense that we are becoming conscious on these issues, and on the lack of representation and the need for expanded diversity in the arts to show different visions, biographies, stories, truths, music, history, and people. But we still have a lot, there’re issues with stereotypes, double-standards, discrimination, abuse, even expectations, and real participation; even the numbers indicate that women’s participation is low not only in performance, but in booking, and in managerial roles. I’m inspired by the mass of women, no only in music, but around the world, who are speaking out and making ruido about causes of humanity, the rights of women and children, and human rights.

What can you tell us about the rest of the album?

My forthcoming album [La Fortaleza] is a compilation of songs that speak of different themes, emotional and strengthening. Some songs are more introverted, others are more danceable. There’s a whole story and a cohesive line on this album that speaks about our inner strength and self-fulfillment, and how to carry on with life. And it’s about this battle that we all have, being on the top and at the bottom: darkness and light.

Escucha a Francisca Valenzuela acerca de su proceso creativo, la mujer en la industria de la música, y su próximo álbum “La Fortaleza”.