Pictured above: Caleb Taylor’s cover art for “DayDreaming,” courtesy of the artist.

Bekoe shares five standout tracks from this month’s on-air rotation…

Get to know July’s “In Rotation” playlist and stream mornings host Bekoe’s five favorites now below!

Pinqy Ring – “Victory”

Pinqy Ring is a rapper, author, speaker and hip-hop educator born right here in Chicago, and her latest single “Victory” excavates some of the hidden and repressed history of urban renewal and explores the struggles of the Young Lords to organize, raise political awareness and resist gentrification. Check out Pinqy’s bilingual single below.

Kid Breeze – “john’s beauty supply”

Chicago producer/emcee Kid Breeze has been consistently putting out quality music, features and instrumentals that merge new school and old school music. His single “john’s beauty supply” takes you back in time while sticking to the meaning of his latest project, For Quality Assurance.

Akanimo – “Relaxation Electric”

A Tribe Called Quest is a legendary group, and Chicago emcee Akanimo’s “Relaxation Electric” is a flip of A Tribe Called Quest’s “Electric Relaxation,” which was released back in 1993. It’s always a great feeling seeing past influences being used within this new generation of music, especially when the music is of quality and sounds good.

Teo the Artist – “Deep”

Chicago emcee Teo the Artist never disappoints, and his latest single “Deep” has an in-depth concept that shines a light on self-awareness and growth. Teo penciled memorable bars along with some soulful vocals that lead to a profound song.

Caleb Taylor – “Day Dreaming”

An artist who’s no stranger to being in rotation is Caleb Taylor. His style and neo-soul sound can turn your bad day into a great one as soon as you press play. For his latest release, “DayDreaming,” Caleb introduces us to a range of vocals and pitches with a mellow but soothing sound. Caleb Taylor also takes us back in time with how music would release and he put together an EP of “DayDreaming” that features the instrumental, vocals and more.

Stream the full “In Rotation” playlist on Spotify below – and catch these songs on-air at 91.1 FM or our web player

Written by Bekoe

More from Vocalo: