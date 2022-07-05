In Rotation: July 2022
Written by Vocalo Radio on July 5, 2022
Pictured above: Parris LeShun, courtesy of the artist.
This month’s on-air rotation is like a cool drink of water for your playlists.
July is here, and so is our monthly rotation refresh. Let the good vibes in with new tracks from artists like Hoofy Baby, Akanimo, Teo the Artist and Caleb Taylor. Listen on our “In Rotation” Spotify playlist or tune in at 91.1 FM all month long… and be sure to follow us on Spotify to stay in the loop with next month’s refresh!
Written by George Chiligiris
