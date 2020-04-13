Vocalo Radio

The B-Side Music Series 04.12.20 w/ JDLP

Written by on April 13, 2020

JDLP B SIDE replay 04.12.20 C.jpg

Check out the newest episode of the B-Side Music Series 04.12.20 (Part 1&2)

Host / Producer Jesse De La Pena is back with a new episode, exploring various sounds and digging a bit deeper in to his music collections.

1st hour (Jazz, Soul, Hip Hop, Downtempo, Acid Jazz & Trip Hop)

Featuring the music of Nouvelle Vague, Roy Ayers, AG, John Robinson, Bad Bad Not Good, Freestyle Fellowship, Nas, Kriminal (Jiggmastas), Massive Attack, Ronny Jordan feat. IG Culture, Cal Tjader, The Avalanches, The Decoders feat. Alice Russell, Nostalgia 77, Paul McCartney

2nd hour (Jazz, Hip Hop, Electronic, New Wave, Synth, Alternative Dance, B Boy Breaks & Afro Beat)

DJ Skizz feat. Your Old Droog, Jimmy Owens, Ministry, Simple Minds, Jamie Lidell, Björk, Liaisons Dangereuses, Nitzer Ebb, New Order, Public Enemy, Meat Beat Manifesto, Soopasoul, Jimmy Ross, Antabalas & JP Cooper feat. Avelino. Enjoy JDLP

