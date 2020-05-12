Vocalo Radio

DELAPENA LIVE! 05.05.20

May 12, 2020

DELAPENA LIVE 05.05.20 RP.JPG
DELAPENA LIVE! 05.05.20
Featuring music by Kool & the Gang, Roy Ayers, Wes Montgomery, Quantic feat Alice Russell, Jeb Loy Nichols, Pat Van Dyke, Willie Henderson, Ernie Hawks & The Soul Investigators, The Clash, Babe Ruth, Leon Russell, Liquid Liquid, Bob Thiele Emergency, Marlena Shaw
Leon Bridges, JD McPherson, Alfred “Pee Wee” Ellis & the James Brown Orchestra, Amp Fiddler, Freed 52, Nina Simone, War, Stevie Wonder, LCD Sound System, Tony Cook, Roxann Shante, ATCQ, Mos Def, Black Star Rammelzee VS. K. Rob
Catch the show every Tuesday Vocalo (Twitter & Periscope) rebroadcast: Vocalo Radio 91.1fm (Thursdays 3-5pm CST) & (Saturdays 6-8pm CST)
