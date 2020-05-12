DELAPENA LIVE! 05.05.20

Featuring music by Kool & the Gang, Roy Ayers, Wes Montgomery, Quantic feat Alice Russell, Jeb Loy Nichols, Pat Van Dyke, Willie Henderson, Ernie Hawks & The Soul Investigators, The Clash, Babe Ruth, Leon Russell, Liquid Liquid, Bob Thiele Emergency, Marlena Shaw

Leon Bridges, JD McPherson, Alfred “Pee Wee” Ellis & the James Brown Orchestra, Amp Fiddler, Freed 52, Nina Simone, War, Stevie Wonder, LCD Sound System, Tony Cook, Roxann Shante, ATCQ, Mos Def, Black Star Rammelzee VS. K. Rob

Catch the show every Tuesday Vocalo (Twitter & Periscope) rebroadcast: Vocalo Radio 91.1fm (Thursdays 3-5pm CST) & (Saturdays 6-8pm CST)