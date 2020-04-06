DELAPENA LIVE! 03.27.20 (Part 1&2)

New episode from DJ Jesse De La Pena, featuring the music of Massive Attack, Horace Andy, Savage Progress, David Bowie, Liquid Liquid, Chaz Jankel, Scritti Politti, New Order, Mark Ronson feat Boy George, My Mine, Koop, Cold Cut feat. Lisa Stansfield, Soft House Company, Hardage feat. Gil Scot Herron, Milty Evans & Brian Boncher, Volkoder, Moloko, D Square, Chris Zent, Timofey & Brenes Vs. Terri B, New Order, Occidental Brothers, De La Soul, Rufus Thomas, Gini Soccio, Jellybean Benitez, James Brown, Leaders of the New School, Divine Styler, Pal Joey / Soho, The Doors, Manu Dibango, Eric B & Rakim & Black Thought & Salaam Remi.