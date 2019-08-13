“Big Mad” Music Video by Chicago rapper WemmyMo
Written by Vocalo Radio on August 13, 2019
WemmyMo is an artist born and bred in Chicago whose been consistently making soulful, fun and emotive hip hop for years now.
The term rapper wouldn’t be the proper label for this Chicago creative. Coming from a Nigerian background, WemmyMo’s introduction to music comes from him learning how to play the drums and keyboard at church. His combination of skills as an instrumentalist and lyricist gives him the advantage of creating cohesive music everyone finds appreciation for, proving him to be a true artist.
WemmyMo encompasses everything we love in Chicago music; old school samples mixed with eloquent lyricism and an impeccable flow over hard hitting sub-bass instrumentals to blow out your speakers.
His latest video Big Mad, directed by Chris Vergara & Kimisha Moxley, finds Wemmy into a technicolor drenched dreamworld as he glides over a summery beat with lightning quick bars.
Check out the video below and stay posted for more from this exciting young artist…