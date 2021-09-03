Sasha Keable and Jorja Smith transport listeners into another world with their Sept. 3 single “Killing Me.”

Sasha Keable and Jorja Smith are a force to be reckoned with. The pair’s powerhouse duet and orchestral instrumentals meld into an ethereal realm of deep emotion, depicted flawlessly by the single’s accompanied music video.

Central to the song’s theme are the ideals of emotional self-reliance and stability, echoed by the recurring lyrics “I need to be loved by myself / Before I’ll love someone else.”

“Killing Me” describes the mourning of love lost at the cost of self-preservation. Through the track Keable and Smith outline the necessity of prioritizing internal emotional states — making decisions on behalf of personal wellbeing while giving up a relationship no longer serving the same emotional needs it used to.

Stream “Killing Me” on Spotify now below.

Written by Morgan Ciocca

More from Vocalo: