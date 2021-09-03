Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

Sasha Keable & Jorja Smith Explore Self-Love In “Killing Me”

Written by on September 3, 2021

Sasha Keable and Jorja Smith transport listeners into another world with their Sept. 3 single “Killing Me.”

Sasha Keable and Jorja Smith are a force to be reckoned with. The pair’s powerhouse duet and orchestral instrumentals meld into an ethereal realm of deep emotion, depicted flawlessly by the single’s accompanied music video.

Central to the song’s theme are the ideals of emotional self-reliance and stability, echoed by the recurring lyrics I need to be loved by myself / Before I’ll love someone else.”

“Killing Me” describes the mourning of love lost at the cost of self-preservation. Through the track Keable and Smith outline the necessity of prioritizing internal emotional states — making decisions on behalf of personal wellbeing while giving up a relationship no longer serving the same emotional needs it used to.

Stream “Killing Me” on Spotify now below.

Written by Morgan Ciocca

More from Vocalo:

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like

Escape Reality And Go “Off Grid” With Adia’s Newest Single

September 2, 2021

REDWOOD & Ekep Nkwelle Are Musical Soulmates

August 31, 2021

El recap: Ruido Fest 2021

August 31, 2021

Continue reading

Previous post

Escape Reality And Go “Off Grid” With Adia’s Newest Single

Thumbnail