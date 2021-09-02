Emerging Chicago artist Adia’s single “Off Grid” gives listeners a soulful vacation from day-to-day reality.

“Off Grid” is a collaboration between Chicago vocalists Adia and Ifeanyi Elswith (who proved her vocal chops and lyrical talents on her June 2020 record Everything Festyle).

Adia and Ifeanyi Elswith by Maxine Wint.

The song is propelled by an infectious drum beat grooving throughout. Adia and Elswith’s vocals blend seamlessly with the track’s production, gracefully criss-crossing past one another. “Off Grid”‘s laid-back atmosphere perfectly complements its message of escaping the stresses of everyday life and enjoying the peace which comes with such a getaway.

The music video drives home the theme in a more literal sense — with Adia and Elswith dancing and singing their way through a series of gorgeous backdrops at the Grand Palladium Resort in Lucea, Jamaica. In a time where it’s easy to feel trapped in monotony, both literally and figuratively, “Off Grid” serves as a much needed reprieve.

“Off Grid” was released in preparation for Adia’s upcoming EP, with a release date to be announced.

Written by Erik Anderson

