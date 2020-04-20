Vocalo Radio

Chicago’s Ano Bank$ Celebrates 4/20 With New EP “Blue Smoke”

Written by on April 20, 2020

You may remember Ano Bank$ from our In Rotation playlists or from our profile “Ano Bank$ is Neighborhood” from back in September.

The Springfield, Illinois born and raised rapper now resides on Chicago’s south side where (in-between dropping incredible projects) he cuts hair with the same kill and scare that he wields the pen.

In a tribute to the smoker’s fueled holiday 4/20, Ano Bank$ has blessed us with some new music in the form of a laid back three tracker that’s free for download from Audiomack.

Listen to the project below:

