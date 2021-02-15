Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

Idris Goodwin And Nickelodeon Join Up For Black History Rap Anthem

Written by on February 15, 2021

The song explores the depth of Black history in America, from Frederick Douglass to Marvin Gaye, celebrating and empowering Black youth across the country.

As an award-winning organizer, breakbeat poet, playwright and director, Idris Goodwin has dedicated his life to educating through the arts; bringing in new audiences and exploring difficult subjects with a performative flair. Though he appears weekly on Same Old New School talking all things hip hop with Kevin Coval, rarely do we hear the bars coming directly from the poet’s mouth. But in celebration of Black History Month, Goodwin partnered with Nickelodeon to deliver a fast, clever rap anthem written and performed by him.

“Black History (It’s Yours)” is reminiscent of old school hip hop artists like KRS-One, using rap and fast-paced lyrics to educate and inform. In this case, Goodwin recounts a collection of notable Black figures in American history and their essential contributions to the country. From immortalized heroes like Frederick Douglass and Rosa Parks, to lesser-known figures like refrigeration pioneer Fred McKinley Jones or  mathematician Katherine Johnson, whose work was critical to NASA’s first spaceflights. The accompanying animated video directed by Yavae Thomas emphasizes the importance of learning the presence of Black America from a young age.

Watch the full below, and listen to Idris Goodwin break down his own writing process in the latest episode of Same Old New School!

Written by Luis Mejía Ahrens

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like

Revisiting Our Conversation With Mary Wilson, Founder of the Supremes

February 12, 2021

D3WON Knows That Good Things Come To Those Who Wait

February 10, 2021

Vic Mensa Explores Racial Disparity And The COVID-19 Tragedy

February 9, 2021

Continue reading

Previous post

Revisiting Our Conversation With Mary Wilson, Founder of the Supremes

Thumbnail