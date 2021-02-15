The song explores the depth of Black history in America, from Frederick Douglass to Marvin Gaye, celebrating and empowering Black youth across the country.

As an award-winning organizer, breakbeat poet, playwright and director, Idris Goodwin has dedicated his life to educating through the arts; bringing in new audiences and exploring difficult subjects with a performative flair. Though he appears weekly on Same Old New School talking all things hip hop with Kevin Coval, rarely do we hear the bars coming directly from the poet’s mouth. But in celebration of Black History Month, Goodwin partnered with Nickelodeon to deliver a fast, clever rap anthem written and performed by him.

“Black History (It’s Yours)” is reminiscent of old school hip hop artists like KRS-One, using rap and fast-paced lyrics to educate and inform. In this case, Goodwin recounts a collection of notable Black figures in American history and their essential contributions to the country. From immortalized heroes like Frederick Douglass and Rosa Parks, to lesser-known figures like refrigeration pioneer Fred McKinley Jones or mathematician Katherine Johnson, whose work was critical to NASA’s first spaceflights. The accompanying animated video directed by Yavae Thomas emphasizes the importance of learning the presence of Black America from a young age.

Watch the full below, and listen to Idris Goodwin break down his own writing process in the latest episode of Same Old New School!

Written by Luis Mejía Ahrens