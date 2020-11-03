Author and co-creator of the Girl, I Guess Progressive Voter Guide

Skora took a break from a busy schedule to talk with Jill Hopkins about navigating a strange election year and how to deal with delayed results on Election Day and beyond.

Navigating this election year has been a rollercoaster for many of us. Luckily for us, community organizers have taken matters into their own hands, compiling in-depth research to help us navigate voting the entire ballot, all the way down to that confusing and endless list of judges.

Speaker, organizer and educator Stephanie Skora is the author of the Girl, I Guess Progressive Voter Guide, she’s researched every person on the ballot, comprehensively laid out their platforms and given her own political endorsements for years.

We talked about what to expect as the evening wears on, the media’s responsibility in covering results, and some hot 44th Ward politics gossip.

Listen below:

Follow Stephanie Skora on Twitter , Instagram

Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens