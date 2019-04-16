Damon Young offers a personal account of being Black in America in new book

What Doesn't Kill You Makes You BlackerDamon Young is a writer, a cultural critic, a co-founder of Very Smart Brothas, and one of the most prominent Black voices on the internet. His first book is a memoir called “What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker.” It is a collection of humorous and profound personal essays that reflect on the angst and the absurdities of life as a Black man in modern-day America.

Damon spoke with Jill Hopkins on The Morning AMp about some of those personal experiences, and what made the time right to write this book.

Listen to our conversation below:

The book is out and available in stores and online retailers.

