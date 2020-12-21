Even in a pandemic 2020 still managed to give us some downright incredible films. Here are our 10 favorites we think you should see.

Riz Ahmed in Darius Marder’s “Sound of Metal.”

Lovers Rock

Shows the universality of the Black party scene with the specificity of life over the pond. The culture is vibrant, memorable, relatable and so on point. The people, the food, the music, the dancing all work to make this a must-see.

Available for streaming on Prime Video.

Nomadland

What a moving look at those who live life in a camper or a van, or who are constantly on the move. The nomad life is on full display and Frances McDormand is fantastic. She is believable and interesting.

Currently unavailable for streaming or rental; Searchlight’s website says “Coming Soon.”

Sound of Metal

If ever you wanted to understand the impact of hearing loss and how it helped a man find himself, this is the film. It shows the deaf community doesn’t see themselves as handicapped. It shows there is a whole world out there that lives, that laughs, that loves without hearing. Riz Ahmed is fantastic.

Available for streaming on Prime Video.

Mangrove

A masterpiece by Steve McQueen. A true story transformed into a history lesson and spotlight on culture in London. Here we have a man who starts a restaurant to share culture, only to find out it becomes the center of culture. Riveting to see the protest against police harassment and brutality and how it looks the same across the pond.

Available for streaming on Prime Video.

Jingle Jangle

An instant Christmas classic. Magical, exciting and so much fun. Great, costumes, great acting, superb animation and memorable songs. A Christmas story for young and old alike.

Available for streaming on Netflix.

Da 5 Bloods

Delroy Lindo’s greatest performance within a super ensemble. He commands the screen and the dialogue is so real and inviting that we not only learn about these ex-vets, but we are forced to learn a bit about ourselves.

Available for streaming on Netflix.

The Forty Year Old Version

Finally, a film about a Black woman looking to make her mark on the world – despite the fact that she isn’t the typical Black women we showcase. Here is a woman approaching her 40s and we see her trials and tribulations, her dreams, her flaws and her willingness to reinvent herself while not compromising her craft. She has a chance for love and happiness, and it is raw and relatable.

Available for streaming on Netflix.

Minari

Love seeing these immigrant stories from so many different perspectives. I’ve got more to say, but need to watch this again.

Bill and Ted Face the Music

The world needed the reminder to be excellent to each other.

Available for rent on YouTube, Google Play and Vudu.

Black Is King

I cried during this connected series of stories and music videos and I don’t care who knows it!

Available for streaming on Disney+.