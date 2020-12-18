There was so much music that we just couldn’t out down this year. These are the top 20 songs that hit the Vocalo airwaves during this 2020.

1. Chloe X Halle – Do It

2. Alex Isley, Masego, Jack Dine – Good & Plenty

3. Phony Ppl. (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – Fkn Around

4. Childish Gambino – 19.10

5. Teyana Taylor (feat. Iman) – Wake Up Love

6. Lil Wayne – Mahogany

7. H.E.R. (feat.YG) – Slide

8. Alicia Keys – Underdog

9. Kehlani (feat. Keyshia Cole) – All Me

10. Mahalia – What You Did (Camron remix)

11. Justin Bieber (feat. Travis Scott) – Second Emotion

12. Usher (feat. Ella Mai) – Don’t Waste My Time

13. Beyoncé – BLACK PARADE

14. Drake (feat. Lil Durk) – Laugh Now, Cry Later

15. Sam Trump – Village

16. Anderson.Paak – Lockdown

17. Sons of Yusuf (feat. Terrace Martin, Muhsinah) – Mashallah

18. Nick Hakim – All These Changes

19. Jacob Collier (Mahalia, Ty Dolla Sign) – All I Need

20. Rapsody (feat. PJ Morton) – Afeni