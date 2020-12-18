Vocalo Radio

Vocalo’s Most Played Songs Of 2020

Written by on December 18, 2020

There was so much music that we just couldn’t out down this year. These are the top 20 songs that hit the Vocalo airwaves during this 2020.

1. Chloe X Halle – Do It

2. Alex Isley, Masego, Jack Dine – Good & Plenty

3. Phony Ppl. (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – Fkn Around

4. Childish Gambino – 19.10

5. Teyana Taylor (feat. Iman) – Wake Up Love

6. Lil Wayne – Mahogany

7. H.E.R. (feat.YG) – Slide

8. Alicia Keys – Underdog

9. Kehlani (feat. Keyshia Cole) – All Me

10. Mahalia – What You Did (Camron remix)

11. Justin Bieber (feat. Travis Scott) – Second Emotion

12. Usher (feat. Ella Mai) – Don’t Waste My Time

13. Beyoncé – BLACK PARADE

14. Drake (feat. Lil Durk) – Laugh Now, Cry Later

15. Sam Trump – Village

16. Anderson.Paak – Lockdown

17. Sons of Yusuf (feat. Terrace Martin, Muhsinah) – Mashallah

18. Nick Hakim – All These Changes

19. Jacob Collier (Mahalia, Ty Dolla Sign) – All I Need

20. Rapsody (feat. PJ Morton) – Afeni

