Vocalo’s Most Played Songs Of 2020
Written by Vocalo Radio on December 18, 2020
There was so much music that we just couldn’t out down this year. These are the top 20 songs that hit the Vocalo airwaves during this 2020.
1. Chloe X Halle – Do It
2. Alex Isley, Masego, Jack Dine – Good & Plenty
3. Phony Ppl. (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – Fkn Around
4. Childish Gambino – 19.10
5. Teyana Taylor (feat. Iman) – Wake Up Love
6. Lil Wayne – Mahogany
7. H.E.R. (feat.YG) – Slide
8. Alicia Keys – Underdog
9. Kehlani (feat. Keyshia Cole) – All Me
10. Mahalia – What You Did (Camron remix)
11. Justin Bieber (feat. Travis Scott) – Second Emotion
12. Usher (feat. Ella Mai) – Don’t Waste My Time
13. Beyoncé – BLACK PARADE
14. Drake (feat. Lil Durk) – Laugh Now, Cry Later
15. Sam Trump – Village
16. Anderson.Paak – Lockdown
17. Sons of Yusuf (feat. Terrace Martin, Muhsinah) – Mashallah
18. Nick Hakim – All These Changes
19. Jacob Collier (Mahalia, Ty Dolla Sign) – All I Need
20. Rapsody (feat. PJ Morton) – Afeni