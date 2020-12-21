Who doesn’t love a good holiday movie? Here are some of our favorites you need to watch to feel the magic this holiday season.

Die Hard (1988)

A great action thriller during Christmas.

Available for streaming on HBO (MAX, NOW, Prime Video, Hulu); available for rental on the Microsoft Store, Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play and iTunes.

It’s A Wonderful Life (1946)

The best Christmas movie that reminds us our lives matter and the people we touch matter. We were put here to help and touch others, and this is a beautiful reminder of that.

Available for streaming on Prime Video; available for rental on Google Play and Vudu.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Jim Carrey is perfect and this is a must-see.

Available for streaming on Netflix; available for rental on YouTube, Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu and iTunes.

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

They revisited some iconic characters in a way that was believable and true. Funny, sad, heartfelt.

Available for rental on YouTube, Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu and iTunes.

The Polar Express (2004)

A wonder in movie-making. Will surely get you in the spirit for the holidays.

Available for streaming on AMC+, FuboTV or Philo; available for rental on Prime Video, Google Play or Youtube.

Miracle on 34th Street (1947) (1994)

Both versions are great and will put you in the Christmas spirit. If you have doubts about Santa being real, this should erase them.

1947 available for streaming on Disney+; available for rental on YouTube, Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu and iTunes.

1994 available for rental on YouTube, Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu and iTunes.

Home Alone (1990)

If “Die Hard” is the action thriller, this is the action comedy. So fun to see this kid outsmart the adults. A classic.

Available for streaming on Disney+; available for rental on YouTube, Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu and iTunes.

This Christmas (2007)

A really good story about family and love during the holidays and the music an’t too shabby either. Great characters all with different issues, but they have family to count on in the end.

Available for streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Philo; available for rental on YouTube, Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu and iTunes.

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

You don’t know Christmas if you don’t know Charlie Brown.

Available for streaming on Apple TV+; available for rental on FandangoNOW.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

A classic and so much fun.

Available for rental on Vudu.