Same Old New School: Our New Series with Kevin Coval and Idris Goodwin

This week we launched a new series on our IG Live with Kevin Coval and Idris Goodwin where they talk hip hop and nonsense. It’s called Same Old New School.

For their first episode the fellas talk RZA / DJ Premiere battle, Drake’s home tour, and RMR’s (pronounced rumor) new single “DEALER.”

The gents had this to say on the three topics:

RZA & DJ Premiere

“The hunger with which they rhyme is like we don’t have time to waste. And that’s what was the thing too, is that it wasn’t really a beat battle. It was producer versus producer. So you can’t say there’s a winner because we love all those songs. You know what I mean? Like, come on, stop…it’s impossible.”

Drake’s Home Tour

“The thing I thought was cool was he was saying ‘I wanted to build a grand thing that’s gonna last.’ This is him saying ‘I want something that’s gonna last in the fabric of Toronto.'”

RMR’s Ascendance in Hip Hop

“There’s more here than just debauchery – it’s this rich American tradition, in song and across all genres of music. It’s just exciting, I love that kind of fusing. I love when when music goes into dangerous or new places.”

