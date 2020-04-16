Chicago International Film Festival’s Louder Than a Bomb Virtual Q&A

For National Poetry Month, Chicago International Film Festival will host a virtual panel with the filmmakers and stars of the 2010 film Louder Than A Bomb.

Louder Than A Bomb (LTAB) takes the prize as the world’s largest youth poetry festival, taking place once a year, wherein over 600 high school and middle school students compete in poetry bouts. In 2008, a group of filmmakers followed three young poets in their journey at that year’s competition, creating a movie of the same name.

For the month of April, Louder Than A Bomb will be streaming for free on the film’s website, and Chicago International Film Festival is taking advantage of the event by having a virtual Q&A with the film’s producers. The event will also feature Nate Marshall, poet and subject of the 2010 film, as a special guest panelist.

The Q&A will take place on Tuesday, April 28 at 4 p.m. through the CIFF’s YouTube channel, as well as their website.