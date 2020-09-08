Vocalo Radio

SAME OLD NEW SCHOOL 19: Chadwick Boseman, WNBA Strikes, Burna Boy

Written by on September 8, 2020

Every Monday at 8:30pm Kevin Coval and Idris Goodwin take over Vocalo’s IG Live to look at how Hip Hop intersects with culture, politics, fashion and more. It’s a half-hour of Hip Hop, laughs, and wisdom from some of the best guys in the game. It’s Same Old New School.

chadwick RIP, Burna Boy, NBA WNBA Strike

The world was caught by surprise when the news of Chadwick Boseman’s passing from colon cancer came to light. Idris and Kevin sit down and reflect on his life and the influence his character had in Black culture. They look back at the impact his roles and his personality had on the hip hop world and what his loss will mean for the future.

In other news, the duo chat about the  impact the Black Lives Matter movement has had on the world of sports, namely the basketball world striking and refusing to play. And youth correspondent, Zayd Patel, gives us the latest news about Burna Boy and his latest releases.

 

 

Tune In On IG Live Every Monday At 8:30pm For More Episodes

Check out the Same Old New School Official Instagram where you can get bonus content, including extended conversations that can’t make it into the 30 minute Vocalo episodes!

Follow Kevin Coval on FacebookTwitter and Instagram, and Idris Goodwin on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!

Author

Shelby Kluver

