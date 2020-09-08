Every Monday at 8:30pm Kevin Coval and Idris Goodwin take over Vocalo’s IG Live to look at how Hip Hop intersects with culture, politics, fashion and more. It’s a half-hour of Hip Hop, laughs, and wisdom from some of the best guys in the game. It’s Same Old New School.

The world was caught by surprise when the news of Chadwick Boseman’s passing from colon cancer came to light. Idris and Kevin sit down and reflect on his life and the influence his character had in Black culture. They look back at the impact his roles and his personality had on the hip hop world and what his loss will mean for the future.

In other news, the duo chat about the impact the Black Lives Matter movement has had on the world of sports, namely the basketball world striking and refusing to play. And youth correspondent, Zayd Patel, gives us the latest news about Burna Boy and his latest releases.

