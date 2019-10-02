On this episode of Rhythm Lab Radio, we explored the rich Chicago music scene in honor of our new second home on Vocalo, Chicago’s Urban Alternative station every Thursday evening beginning Oct. 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rhythm Lab Radio got its start over 14 years ago on The Current from Minnesota Public Radio and has called 88Nine Radio Milwaukee home for the past 12 years. And now we get to share our musical mission of redefining the urban sound in Chicago.

We dived into music from the soulful psychedelic sounds of The Rotary Connection to the iconic sound of Chicago house to the rapid rhythm of footwork to the city’s genre-bending jazz artists. Plus we feature new music from Danny Brown, Sam T Herring aka Hemlock Ernst, Moon Boots and more.

We kicked off the episode with a classic from Chicago’s own Rotary Connection, a band that formed back in the mid ’60s and included the legendary singer Minnie Riperton as one of its members.

We also featured Chicago music from the pioneer of Afrofuturistic music, Sun Ra and His Arketstra, Chicago house music legends Mr. Fingers and Marshall Jefferson. Then we highlighted some amazing Chicago jazz from the likes of Makaya McCraven, Damon Locks and Ben LaMar Gay.

We touched on some indie soul from rising singer/songwriter Kaina and Sen Morimoto. We also played some footwork from DJ Tre and the late DJ Rashad.

Finally, we gave props to the Chicago hip-hop scene with tracks from Mick Jenkins, Saba and Ric Wilson.

Tracklisting

HOUR 1

The Rotary Connection – “I Am The Black Gold of The Sun”

Sun Ra And His Arkestra – “Love In Outer Space”

Ben LaMar Gay – “Swim Swim”

Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble – “The Color That Brings You”

Makaya McCraven – “Black Lion” feat. Brandee Younger, Tomeka Reid, Derzon Douglas, Joel Ross

Mick Jenkins – “Drowning” feat. BADBADNOTGOOD

Jaimie Branch – “Theme Nothing”

Jamila Woods – “VRY BLK”

KAINA – “Green”

Hemlock Ernst & Kenny Segal – “Down”

Saba – “Smile”

Sen Morimoto – “People Watching”

The Stylle Band – “If You Love Me”

HOUR 2

Mr. Fingers – “Can You Feel It”

Moon Boots – “Juanita” feat. Kaleena Zanders

Marshall Jefferson – “Move Your Body”

Ben Westbeech – “So Good Today (Yoruba Soul Remix)”

Africa Hitech – “Out In The Streets”

DJ Tre – “Dnb Funk”

DJ Rashad – “Let U Know”

Edseven – “Freaky (Meet Me Halfway)” feat. Colonel Red

Ric Wilson – “Soul Bounce”

High Contrast – “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang”

Danny Brown – “Best Life”

Teedra Moses – “Be Your Girl (Kaytranada remix)”

Written by: Tarik Moody of Rhythm Lab

