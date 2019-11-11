Rhythm Lab Radio Gets Funky

On last week’s show, Rhythm Lab featured new music from Michael Kiwanuka, Sudan Archives, Nikki Jean, CocoRosie, Moses Boyd, TNGHT, Kojey Radical, Floating Points, Teebs and more…

The first hour highlighted some amazing new music from around the globe.Kicking off with some jazz from Indonesia’s Marcell Siahaan followed by Brainfeeder producer Teebs. Then jumping to France for a new track from Jazz trumpeter Erik Trufazz, who has been compared to the legendary Miles Davis.

The song features singer Jose James and it comes from his latest album “Lune Rouge.” UK’s Moses Boyd was also in the mix with “Stranger Than Fiction,” his latest song showed why he is one of the leaders of the amazing experimental jazz scene in London.

The first hour closed out with a classic from the legendary Chicago singer Terry Callier and new music from Sudan Archives debut album “Athena” released on Stones Throw Records.

The second hour started strong with the latest from Lunice and Hudson Mohawke aka TNGHT. The duo will be releasing a new EP later in November.

For the drum n’ bass fans, Tarik featured new music from the co-founder of Hospital Records Tony Colman aka Lonon Elektricity. The track you hear featured is called “Empty Seat At The Table” from his new album “Building Better Worlds.”

Then the very talented Nikki Jean returns with new music from her latest album “Beautiful Prison” released on the Minneapolis label Rhymesayers. We featured her song “Driver.” The video for the song was shot at Tarik’s alma mater Howard University, where Nikki also attended.

Also featured in the second hour were tracks from London’s Lapalux, Floating Points, and CocoRosie

Finally we also heard a cut from hometown hero and Vocalo fam, Chicago’s Ness Heads”Pull Me Up” from her new EP “Numb.”

Read the full tracklist and hear the entire episode below.

HOUR 1

D’Angelo – “Africa”

Marcell Siahaan – “Adventure of a Lifetime”

Braille & Seafloor – “To Replace”

Teebs – “Daughter Callin’” feat. Pink Siifu

Moses Boyd – “Stranger Than Fiction”

Erik Truffaz – “Reflections” feat. Jose James

Michael Kiwanuka – “Solid Ground”

Ego Ella May – “How Far”

Hannah Williams & The Affirmations – “What Can We Do?”

Celeste – “Coco Blood”

4Hero & Jack Davey – “Take My Time”

Terry Callier – “You’re Goin’ Miss Your Candyman”

Sudan Archives – “Coming Up”

HOUR 2

Baauer – “Way from Me” feat. Tirzah

TNGHT – “Dollaz”

SebastiAn – “Sober” feat. Bakar

London Elektricity – “Empty Seat At The Table” feat. Whiney

Swindle – “California” feat. Etta Bond & Kojey Radical

Nikki Jean – “Driver”

Jacklyn – “Summertime”

Kojey Radical – “Cashmere Tears”

Ness Heads – “Pull Me Up”

CocoRosie – “Smash My Head”

Lapalux – “Earth”

Floating Points – “Bias”

Robert Glasper – “Endangered Black Woman” feat. Andra Day, Staceyann Chin

Michael Kiwanuka – “Hero”

Sudan Archives – “Honey”

Oscar Jerome – “Lizard Street”

Written by: Tarik Moody

Copy Edited by Seamus Doheny