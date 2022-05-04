Vocalo hosted KAINA at SXSW’s Radio Day Stage in March, where she performed songs from her new album, It Was A Home.

Chicago-based artist KAINA shined brightly on SXSW’s Radio Day Stage on March 19 in support of her newest album, It Was A Home. An ode to her inner child, the album delves into themes of nostalgia, grieving, healing and growing up.

KAINA opened her SXSW set with dreamy vocals floating over the album’s light-hearted lead-off track, “Anybody Can Be In Love,” following an introduction by Vocalo’s content director and the host of Reclaimed Soul, Ayana Contreras. In accordance with the album’s order, KAINA then drifted into the heartfelt, nostalgia-filled title-track “It Was A Home,” performing several more tracks from It Was A Home and 2019 album Next To The Sun, including “Good Feeling,” “Apple,” “Green,” “Golden Mirror” and others.

Find out if KAINA is bringing It Was A Home on tour to your home city on her website, and you can catch her at Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago on July 17. The festival will feature artists like Noname, Amber Mark, Toro y Moi, Earl Sweatshirt and more.

Check out her performances of “Anybody Can Be In Love,” “Apple” and the track she dedicated to Chicago and her childhood casita, “It Was A Home” live from the festival — available below or on Vocalo’s Youtube channel.

Written by Milo Keranen

Video footage courtesy of SXSW

Videos edited by Morgan Ciocca

