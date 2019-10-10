Rhythm Lab Radio With New Music from DJ Shadow, Cashmere Cat, and Arlo Parks…

This episode of Rhythm Lab Radio featured new music from DJ Shadow, Japanese jazz supergroup Ronin Arkestra, Young M.A., rising UK artist Arlo Parks, Sudan Archives, The Comet is Coming, Robert Glasper and Cashmere Cat…

The show kicks off with a brand new track from Chicago native Kid Sister, followed by music from a previously unreleased album by John Coltrane titled “Blue World.”

Also featured was new music from the electronic-jazz outfit The Comet is Coming. “Lifeforce Part II” and it is from a six-song project called “The Afterlife” which is a companion to their 2019 full-length “Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mystery.”

Next Tarik jumped into brand new music from the jazz supergroup Ronin Arkestra featuring Mark De Lowe and members of Cro Magnon, Sleepwalker, Kyoto Jazz Sextet, Kyoto Jazz Massive, WONK and Sauce81. They just released a new album titled “Sonkei.” Speaking of Japanese jazz, I also played a track from the jazz-punk group Soil and Pimp Sessions. The song, “Phantom of Franklin Avenue” comes from a soundtrack for an Anime series called BEM that the group recorded.

You also heard in the mix the song “Anywhere” which is the latest from UK singer/songwriter Hope Tala… an artist who blends R&B with Bossa Nova.

Following Hope is an artist out of the UK named Arlo Parks who is definitely someone to keep your eyes and ears on. Featured here was her new single “Second Guessing.”

Check out the full playlist below.

Tracklist:

HOUR 1

Kid Sister – “Long Way Back”

John Coltrane – “Village Blues (Take 1)”

Ronin Arkestra – “Tempestuous Temperaments

Kassa Overall – “What’s New With You”

The Comet Is Coming – “Lifeforce Part II”

Soil & Pimp Sessions – “Phantom of Franklin Avenue”

Bob James – “Nautilus”

Monster Rally – “Menagerie”

Hope Tala – “Anywhere”

Arlo Parks – “Second Guessing”

Wilma Vritra – “Shallow Grave”

Sudan Archives – “Confessions”

Zeb Samuels – “Lost In My Dreams”

Samba De La Muerte – “Side By Side”

HOUR 2

Massive Attack – “Safe From Harm”

DJ Shadow – “Rosie”

Cashmere Cat – “Back For You”

J-E-T-S – “Potions” feat. Dawn Richards

MaLLy – “Applause”

Buscabulla – “Vamono”

SBTRKT – “Something Goes Right”

Machinedrum – “Let It (Machinedrum Remix)” feat. Melo-X

Drama – “Hold On”

Cookin’ On 3 Burners – “Feel Good, Inc.”

The 100 Knights Orchestra – “Soul Fugue”

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib – “Palmolive” feat. Pusha T and Killer Mike

Robert Glasper – “This Changes Everything” feat. Buddy, Denzel Curry, Terrance Martin, James Poynser

Young M.A. – “Sober Thoughts” feat. Max YB

Written by Tarik Moody of RhythmLab

Edited by Seamus Doheny